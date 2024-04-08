It is time for a new look at Windy Craggy – by Bruce Downing and Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse (North of 60 Mining News – September 26, 2020)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

N’tsi Tatay, more widely known as the Windy Craggy Project, is one of North America’s largest resources of cobalt with excellent copper, zinc, gold, and silver grades hosted in an Upper Triassic Besshi-style volcanogenic massive sulphide.

It is located in the northwestern corner of British Columbia within a regional scale volcano-sedimentary basin, termed Alta Basin, which is a mineralized belt that has the potential for future discoveries. Other known sulphide prospects occur within 15 kilometers (nine miles) of N’tsi Tatay.

A 1992 non-NI 43-101-compliant historical resource estimate is 297.4 million metric tons averaging 1.38% copper, 0.069% cobalt, 0.2 grams per metric ton gold, and 3.83 g/t silver, using a 0.5% copper cut-off grade. This estimate should be considered a minimum, as a new zinc-rich (Ridge) zone was discovered at the end of the latest drilling campaign in 1990 and remains open.

The Windy Craggy property is estimated to contain a total metal value to be worth in excess of US$31 billion based on May 27, 2020 metal prices. This does not include the known zinc resource. Approximately C$50 million in expenditures from 1988 through 1991 included 4,139 meters of underground development, 64,618 meters of drilling from surface and underground diamond drill holes, and the completion of a preliminary feasibility study.

For the rest of this article: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2020/06/05/opinion/it-is-time-for-a-new-look-at-windy-craggy/6306.html