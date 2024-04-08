Gold price sees another 5% rally this week as geopolitical uncertainty drives the market to touch $2350 – by Neils Christensen (Kitco News – April 5, 2024)

https://www.kitco.com/

(Kitco News) – The gold market continues its unstoppable run to record highs as it touches an all-time high of $2,350 an ounce ahead of the weekend.

Gold’s latest rally comes after the U.S. economy created 303,000 jobs in March, significantly beating expectations. At the same time, unemployment dropped to 3.8%. Despite the robust job growth, wages were relatively muted, rising 0.3%, in line with expectations.

Economists described the latest nonfarm payrolls data as a “blockbuster report,” which supports higher bond yields and relative strength of the U.S. dollar. Bond yields have risen as the market continues to shift their expectations regarding the start of the Federal Reserve’s easing cycle.

This past week, members of the Federal Open Market Committee have been fairly evasive on the topic of interest rate cuts. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets see a 54% chance of a rate cut in June. Last week, markets were pricing in a more than 60% chance of easing.

For the rest of this article: https://www.kitco.com/news/article/2024-04-05/gold-price-sees-another-5-rally-week-geopolitical-uncertainty-drives-market