IAMGOLD pours its first gold bar in northern Ont. – by Dan Bertrand (CTV News Northern Ontario – April 3, 2024)

https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/

The new Côté Gold Mine in Gogama, Ont., has officially poured its first gold bar. After more than four years of construction and 15 million plus hours of work, IAMGOLD has achieved a memorable milestone at its newest open pit mine that has become the flagship of its Canadian operations.

Company president and CEO Renaud Adams said the achievement represents the culmination of years of hard work by the project team. “An incredible effort for the team on the ground as the project cost to first gold remains in line with the updated budget estimate while maintaining a near impeccable safety record(opens in a new tab),” he said.

The new open pit mine is located approximately halfway between Timmins and Greater Sudbury, Côté is IAMGOLD’s only operation in Ontario – with other mines in Westwood, Que. and across the Atlantic in Essakane, Burkina Faso. Côté expected to be among Canada’s largest gold mines, on a district-sized scale, with production expected to continue over the next several decades.

The initial life of the mine is estimated at 18 years, but the company sees the potential for open-ended production due to the nearby Gosselin deposit, which has yet to be developed and brought into production. IAMGOLD said Côté’s gold production target for this year will be between 220,000 and 290,000 ounces.

For the rest of this article: https://northernontario.ctvnews.ca/iamgold-pours-its-first-gold-bar-in-northern-ont-1.6832047