Electra inks cobalt supply agreement for Temiskaming refinery – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – April 3, 2024)

Luxembourg multinational Eurasian Resources Group to provide plant feed from Democratic Republic of Congo starting in 2026

Electra Battery Materials has struck a deal to secure a supply of “ethically sourced” cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to feed its refinery project in Temiskaming.

The Toronto company announced it’s signed a binding letter of intent with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), considered a global leader in the metal, to ship concentrated cobalt from its Metalkol operation in the African country to Electra’s still-to-be-completed facility in northeastern Ontario

Beginning in 2026, the three-year deal will provide for the delivery of 3,000 tonnes a year of cobalt hydroxide to Electra’s plant, located between the town of Cobalt and Temiskaming. The material will be converted into cobalt sulfate, a material used in the manufacturing of batteries for the electric vehicle industry.

In a news release, Electra said this feed material will fill all of the refinery’s annual capacity. While the DRC has a far-from-stellar reputation for its controversial, dangerous and environmentally toxic artisanal mining practices, Electra insists ERG is a responsible miner and processor.

