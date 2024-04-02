Sudbury letter: Mining exploration in Ontario dying – by Peter Best (Sudbury Star – March 28, 2024)

https://www.thesudburystar.com/

Re: ‘Ford government ignoring mine exploration sector,’ March 26.

Mr. Chitaroni’s opinion column is too timid and politically correct to properly represent the dire state of Ontario’s junior mining sector.

The Ford government has more than ignored this sector. Rather, it has abandoned it to the economy-killing, perfectly legal, consult and accommodate and UNDRIP claims of First Nations and their big city lawyers.

First Nations thrive on the uncertainty of what the boundaries of their “traditional territories” are. They will never agree to “clear and distinct maps” delineating them. They like the status quo, where a traditional territory is whatever they say it is.

The First Nations and the Ford government have shown that they don’t care that the joint demands they place on prospectors to get a simple exploration permit issued are killing junior mining exploration in Ontario. First Nations don’t need to be educated about the lack of capital of junior mining explorers and the huge financial risks inherent in mining exploration and development. They don’t care.

