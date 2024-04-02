First gold pour at Gogama mine – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – April 1, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

IAMGOLD targets third quarter for commercial production at Côté

The new Côté Gold Mine has poured its first gold bar. Almost four years after the sod-turning to begin digging out the open pit, IAMGOLD is marking a memorable milestone of its now flagship operation outside Gogama.

“This achievement represents the culmination of over 15 million hours of work over four years of construction — an incredible effort for the team on the ground as the project cost to first gold remains in line with the updated budget estimate while maintaining a near impeccable safety record,” said company president-CEO Renaud Adams in a March 31 news release.

Located roughly halfway between Sudbury and Timmins, Côté is IAMGOLD’s only Ontario operation. Its other mines are Westwood in Quebec and Essakane in Burkina Faso. It’s expected to be among Canada’s largest gold mines, on a district-sized scale, over the next few decades.

The initial mine life is 18 years but the company sees open-ended potential with a second deposit in waiting nearby at the Gosselin deposit, which has yet to be developed and brought into production. This year’s gold production target will range between 220,000 and 290,000 ounces.

