Barrick settles lawsuit with Tanzanian villagers who alleged security abuses – by Geoffrey York (Globe and Mail – March 29, 2024)

Barrick Gold Corp. says its subsidiaries have settled a British court case with 10 Tanzanian villagers who alleged that police and security guards had caused deaths and injuries near the company’s North Mara gold mine.

The two subsidiaries in Tanzania did not admit any liability in the case at the High Court of Justice in London, Barrick said in a terse one-sentence statement on its website this week. It gave no other details.

It is the second settlement between Barrick-owned companies and Tanzanian villagers over the past decade. In 2015, Barrick subsidiary Acacia Mining settled a case with 12 Tanzanians over similar allegations that residents were killed and injured by police and security at the same mine.

In a third case, two law firms filed suit against Barrick in Ontario Superior Court in 2022 on behalf of 21 Tanzanians who alleged that they or their family members were killed, injured or tortured by police guarding the North Mara mine. They accused the police of causing five deaths, five injuries and five incidents of torture.

