This refurbished mine in Wales is the world’s ‘deepest’ hotel – by Vibhuti Pathak (Eastern Eye – March 22, 2024)

The mine where the hotel is built was shut down and left empty in the 1900s.

The rugged peaks of Snowdonia National Park in Wales are a haven for hikers and nature enthusiasts. Lush valleys unfurl beneath dramatic mountains, promising breathtaking vistas and crisp mountain air. But for the truly adventurous, a different kind of escape awaits—an escape not into the wild, but deep beneath it. Nestled a staggering 1,375 feet underground, the Deep Sleep Hotel beckons slumberers with a unique proposition: the world’s deepest sleep experience.

You will forget the usual hotel lobby hustle. Here, check-in transforms into an Indiana Jones-esque prelude to your slumber. Helmets, headlamps, and sturdy boots replace room keys.

Instead of being greeted by a hotel employee at the front desk, you’ll meet your guide—a cave explorer who’s been doing this for a long time. They’ll take you on an exciting adventure down into an old, abandoned mine from the Victorian era.

Claustrophobes, be warned! The journey, which can take up to four hours, involves navigating flooded tunnels, traversing narrow passages reminiscent of the miners’ daily commute, and even ziplining across a vast, inky abyss.

For the rest of this article: https://www.easterneye.biz/deep-sleep-hotel-wales-deepest-hotel-in-the-world/