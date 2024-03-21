British Columbia funds new extraction technology – by Staff (Mining.com – March 20, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

The British Columbia government has invested C$850,000 ($630,000) from the province’s Innovative Clean Energy (ICE) Fund in cleantech startup pH7 Technologies.

The funds will be used to support a pilot project to process 5,000 kg per day of raw materials into approximately 2,500 kg of extracted platinum group metals per year.

Founded in 2020, pH7 is headquartered in Vancouver and was recently listed on the Cleantech Group’s 2024 Global Cleantech 100. The new process enables efficient metal extraction from low-grade resources or difficult substrates in a cost-effective way, it said.

The company has created a proprietary closed-loop process using advanced chemistry to extract and refine critical metals that will help the mining sector transition to renewable energy in an environmentally and economically sustainable way, the ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation said in a news release.

