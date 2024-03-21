Alaska mine value tops $4 billion in 2023 – by Shane Lasley (North of 60 Mining News – March 1, 2024)

https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/

At a value of $1.5 billion, zinc held onto its throne as the most valuable metal produced in Alaska during 2023. With production forecasts and price trends headed in opposite directions for zinc and gold, however, the gleaming precious metal that drew fortune-seekers North at the turn of the 20th century could soon regain the crown as the most valued metal produced in the 49th State.

According to preliminary calculations completed by Alaska’s Division of Geological & Geophysical Surveys (DGGS), the total value of metals produced at Alaska mines was approximately $3.76 billion during 2023. When you include sand and gravel mining for the construction sector, that value bumps up to around $4.1 billion, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

When you add in the coal produced for in-state power plants, the total value of all the materials extracted from Alaska mining operations during 2023 comes in at around $4.25 billion. In addition to a solid year of production from Alaska’s one coal, seven hardrock metal, and 145 placer gold mines, mineral exploration spending continued to be strong across the Far North State remained strong during 2023.

Dave Szumigala, a mineral resources geologist at DGGS, informed attendees of an Alaska mining sector overview at the AME Roundup mining convention that roughly $230 million was spent at around 50 mineral exploration projects across the state last year.

