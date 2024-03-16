Why B.C. is a preferred jurisdiction for mining headquarters – by Nelson Bennett (Business In Vancouver – March 15, 2024)

https://www.biv.com/

Canadian securities regulations, local expertise makes Vancouver a junior mining mecca

Pick any mining jurisdiction in the world—Mexico, Chile, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)—and you are likely to find at least one mining or exploration company there that is headquartered in Vancouver. As of 2022, there were 944 publicly listed mining and mineral exploration and development companies headquartered in B.C., according to the BC Securities Commission (BCSC).

Most of these companies don’t have mines or exploration projects in B.C. or even Canada, for that matter. Some operate in far-flung frontiers—places such as Guatemala, Mali and the DRC, which can be politically risky and even downright dangerous.

Of the top 10 mining companies by market capitalization that are headquartered in Vancouver, only Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) owns and operates mines in the province.

Pan American Silver (TSX, Nasdaq:PAAS)—founded by B.C. mine financier Ross Beaty—operates a mine in Timmins, Ontario, but otherwise, its silver and gold mines are located in Mexico, Guatemala, Chile, Peru, Bolivia and Argentina.

