Sudbury developer to test mine former INCO property – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 13, 2024)

Magna Mining moves into advanced exploration at Crean Hill Project

Magna Mining, a home-grown Sudbury mine developer, is putting the paperwork in place to test mine a former INCO mine. The company said it filed an amended closure plan for its Crean Hill Project with the provincial mines ministry in late February.

This opens the door for Magna to begin an advanced exploration program that will shape the project’s economics and life of mine. Crean Hill is located in the southwest corner of the Sudbury basin. Under the Inco flag, it ran from 1900 to 2002. Magna acquired the asset from Vale in November 2022 and put 19,000 metres of drilling into the property last year.

Magna sees both underground and open-pit mining opportunities. The company intends to take a large tonnage bulk sample from the surface at a spot on the property called the 101 Footwall Zone. It contains high-grade palladium group metals, along with nickel and copper.

Magna wants to pull 400,000 tonnes of ore from near surface and deeper down, crush it, then ship it off to a mill processor, the identity of which will be announced in a few weeks.

