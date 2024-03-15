Did Idris Elba’s ‘Goldfather’ video boost gold prices? – by Terence Corcoran (Financial Post – March 15, 2024)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Price of gold hitting records but likely more due to central bank stockpiling than film star’s documentary

For several months a one-hour video starring charismatic film and television star Idris Elba has been heavily circulated via YouTube. Titled “Gold: A Journey with Idris Elba,” the documentary-style production never made it to the Oscars for obvious reasons.

Funded by the World Gold Council, the production is a professionally-produced vehicle that clearly aims to portray the gold council’s corporate members — from Canada’s Agnico-Eagle and Barrick Resources to China’s Shandong Gold Group — as leaders of a wondrous industry producing a dazzling product that glitters around the world.

It’s an interesting and controversial attempt by a global mining industry to boost its image and draw attention to gold’s political, social, economic and environmental impacts. Is it successful? Has the value of gold mine shares risen as a result?

The multi-talented Elba was once a contender for the role of James Bond, but his black heritage apparently stood in the way. So no Goldfinger remake for Elba; instead we will have to live with his role as Goldfather.

