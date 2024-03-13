Mind The Gap: A Failure Of Communication In Mining – by Alp Bora (Forbes Magazine – February 13, 2024)

https://www.forbes.com/

Often, the stories we tell ourselves have the greatest impact on the decisions we make. For example, the story we hear about mining is often inherently bad. This can lead to mining projects being halted or opposed.

I believe it is easy to dismiss mining when most of the world lives far from the resources it consumes, but this narrative takes for granted the quality of life mining provides and, more importantly, the potential it gives for a sustainable future.

After spending over a decade in the industry, I have decided to take an active role as an ambassador for change in the mining industry. I believe those in the mining industry can do their part to help frame a better, more accurate narrative about mining practices.

Meeting The Demand

Before even considering the electrification of the global economy, to sustain a 3.5% GDP growth over the next 22 years, one estimate says it will be necessary to extract over 700 million metric tons of copper, which is equivalent to what has ever been mined. Other forecasts find that more than 300 new mines will be needed by 2030 to prevent supply shortages of critical minerals.

For the rest of this article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2024/02/13/mind-the-gap-a-failure-of-communication-in-mining/?sh=1f078cc26cea