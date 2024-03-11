We rented a Tesla to explore Ontario’s EV supply chain. We saw the dirty, the clean and everything in between – by Marco Chown Oved and Steve Russell (Toronto Star – March 10, 2024)

https://www.thestar.com/

In the Great Ontario EV Road Trip Part 2, two Star journalists head to the refineries and plants kickstarting the province’s clean revolution.

NORTH BAY—How fast can you get those burgers out? The wait staff appears taken aback by our question. We’re in North Bay and have stopped to charge our EV on the way to Sudbury. We plugged in and hurried over to Syl’s Neighbourhood Kitchen for a quick bite.

But we only have 25 minutes or so before Tesla starts charging us an idle fee for taking up a charger spot when it’s full. Fortunately, Syl’s kitchen is quick and the food’s delicious. We make it back to our car with time to spare. Charging your EV isn’t like gassing up your car.

If there’s anything I learned on our trip around northern Ontario — it’s better. That’s because charging is something that happens while you’re doing something else. You’re going shopping? Charge. Stopping for lunch on the road? Charge. Pulling into your hotel for the night? Charge.

It’s helpful to think of charging your EV like charging your phone. You plug it in before you go to bed and in the morning you typically have enough charge to get you through the day. On the rare occasion you are really using your phone a lot, you might have to find a place to plug in during the day, in which case, you do what you gotta do — stop in and pay for a coffee, or take a break in a hotel lobby.

