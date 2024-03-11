ROLLING IN THE DOUGH I work at world’s most luxurious mining camps with free pubs, rooftop bars & golf courses – and I earn £100,000 a year – by Georgie English (Irish Sun – March 10, 2024)

https://www.thesun.ie/

Chris and Ceci reveal how they blagged the high-paying roles – and why it was the best decision they’ve ever made

A COUPLE have revealed how their job comes with great wages, lots of time off – and free food, accommodation and entertainment. Italian chefs Chris and Ceci have spent the last two years working at mining camps across Australia – and one site stands out as the best office on the planet.

Sitting in Western Australia is the Mulla Mulla mining site – more like a mini city than a place of work. Within the endless outback, the camp site has a three-storey cafe, state-of-the-art gym, library, virtual golf course, entertainment stage, swimming pool and several sports courts from tennis, squash and basketball.

But the highlight for many is the unlimited and free flowing drinks from the pubs and rooftop bars at the site. For the near 3,000 workers who pile into the site for their bi-weekly shifts, even fancy hotel standard accommodation is laid out for them to enjoy at no cost.

Each comes with a private bathroom, air conditioning and high-speed internet. Mulla Mulla is a famous hotspot for Fly In Fly Out (FIFO) workers who can earn hefty wages – and have the time of their lives. Ceci Azzolini, 25, told The Sun: “It was the best one we saw and we’ve seen like 10. Mulla Mulla was the most precious.

