BACK ROADS BILL: A mine with an interesting difference – by Bill Steer (Bay Today – March 9, 2024)

It looks like an early spring and because of the mild winter people often ask, “Have you seen any bear sign yet?” They bear their young circa January, mid-winter and they are almost in a slumber. The mother bear nurses them as they are hibernating, she can lactate while not eating or drinking, that’s phenomenal.

From time to time, I venture to the back roads to this not-so-abandoned mining adit to see if there is a sow and her newborn cubs. It is deep into the mine, and from a safe and non-threatening distance, you can see the glare of their sleepy eyes. It is a naturally wonderful birthing site and experience. No photos are taken, they are content, and the quiet retreat ensues from this rock-chiseled tunnel.

Mining has always been important to the economic well-being of northern Ontario. Sudbury and Timmins have done well. The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) has just concluded its annual convention in Toronto (since 1932). Mining employs more than 664,000 individuals and contributed $132 billion to Canada’s GDP in 2021.

Most communities suffer from the boom and bust cycle of market conditions and the long-term viability of the mineral deposit. This was true of Cobalt, as highlighted in a recent story. North Bay has no active mines in the area but a large mining manufacturing and service sector.

