Province shuts down Chiefs of Ontario’s request for a moratorium on staking mining claims – by Jonathan Migneault (CBC News Sudbury – March 5, 2024)

The Chiefs of Ontario say a moratorium would offer some breathing room to catch up on claims

The office of Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie says a one-year moratorium on staking mining claims in Ontario is off the table. The Chiefs of Ontario were in Toronto on Tuesday to reiterate their request for the moratorium, which they initially asked for in January.

They’ve said processing the claims puts an administrative burden on First Nations, which often have limited resources available to them. The Chiefs of Ontario say some First Nations have seen up to a 30 per cent increase in claims staked in their territories over the past year.

Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe said it was “unfortunate to hear” the province would not consider a moratorium on mining claims.

“But hopefully they’re willing to sit and discuss this issue in more detail with the First Nations that are impacted by all of this, and not just the First Nations, but the Chiefs of Ontario and the leadership council of Chiefs of Ontario in general.”

