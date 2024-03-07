Map reveals the US targets likely to be on Putin’s hit list in a nuclear war – by Steve Charnock (MSN.com – March 7, 2024)

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/

Global nuclear tensions and the threat of World War Three seem to ratchet up by the day. While we’re yet to fully enter a cold war, the air is getting rather chilly. It may soon be time for the world to put its ‘big’ coat on.

For certain parts of the United States, however, it’s the other end of the thermometer that should concern them. Cold wars might be scary, but they’re a cool, blissful peace and a blessed relief to the much hotter alternative of a thermonuclear war.

Since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, relations between Russia and the US have frosted back over after the thaw of recent decades. America, along with most of the western world, disapproves of Vladimir Putin’s treatment of Ukraine. While Putin himself isn’t overly enthusiastic about most of the western world’s financing of Ukraine’s military.

While the odd direct threat of nuclear action from Putin does tumble from the man’s mouth, such warnings are largely just posturing, a verbal battle in an ongoing war of words. Let’s imagine, for a grim minute, that the posing became deadly serious. Where would Russia target in the event that the current pseudo-Cold War experienced something of a heatwave?

