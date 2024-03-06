‘Surprisingly big deals get done here’: how much of the mining business is done over beers – by Erik White (CBC News Sudbury – March 5, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

The legendary ‘hospitality suites’ at the Royal York have now given way to ‘social’ events in Toronto bars

Every day at 5 p.m. the PDAC mining conference closes down and the some 30,000 people who have spent the day in the downtown convention centre are sent out onto the streets of Toronto. And some would say that’s when things really get started. The annual gathering of the global mining industry, hosted by the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada, is legendary for its parties.

Every night this week, there were multiple invite-only events held across downtown Toronto, with drink tickets being handed out and servers circulating with trays of finger foods, all sponsored by one mining company or another.

“It’s one of those things where social activity and getting to know people, instead of sitting in a presentation, you’re getting to really interact with them and find out who they are,” said Paul Gill, the CEO of Vancouver-based Triple One Metals, at an event called Mining 4 Beer.

“It’s vital for us to connect with each other, commiserate a little bit about how terrible things are and what new projects we’re all working on.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/mining-conference-drinks-business-networking-1.7133850