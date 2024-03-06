Ontario poised to become community builders in the Ring of Fire – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – March 5, 2024)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Province doubles down on Far North roads, infrastructure during PDAC week

The Ontario government is prepared to jump into the community infrastructure construction business for those First Nations already on board with mine development in the Ring of Fire. Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations signed a Community Development Agreement with the province at the PDAC mining show in Toronto, March 5.

No monetary figures were included in a news release but a general list of “shovel-ready infrastructure projects” deemed eligible to receive provincial support included health and training facilities, recreation centres, grocery stores, upgrades to nursing stations, commercial buildings and labour force development programs.

The Ontario government is already funding the Indigenous-led environmental assessments for the proposed north-south road network into the isolated James Bay region, comprised of the Webequie Supply Road, the Marten Falls Community Access Road and the Northern Road Link..

The province said this is all about community well-being and workforce readiness among the area Indigenous people that would be recruited to build the north-south road.

