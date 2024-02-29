‘Once-in-a-generation buy’: Newmont CEO touts stock as miner attempts to raise US$2B – by Jordan Fleguel (Bloomberg News – February 27, 2024)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

The head of Newmont Corp., the world’s largest gold producer, says that his company’s current stock price is the lowest it will be for a generation as the miner attempts to consolidate its collection of top-tier assets.

The U.S.-based gold giant recently announced that it will seek to sell six mines and two other projects in order to generate US$2 billion in cash as it transitions to a portfolio of solely tier-one assets; the world’s largest and most-sought after gold mines.

“We’ll have 10 tier-one gold mines in our portfolio, that’s over half of the tier-one gold mines that exist in the world,” Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont, told BNN Bloomberg in a Tuesday interview. “It’s a really powerful go-forward portfolio for Newmont that comes on the back of that transaction.”

The company said last week that it intends to divest three Canadian gold mines — Éléonore, Musselwhite and Porcupine, as well as Cripple Creek & Victor in the U.S., one mine in Ghana and another in Australia.

