Northern women lauded for mining industry contributions – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – February 29, 2024)

Women in Mining Canada announces 2024 Trailblazer Award winners

Three Northern Ontario women have been recognized by Women in Mining Canada for their contributions to the mining industry. The organization’s Trailblazer Awards recognize women who “embody the trailblazing spirit, which refers to the leadership mindset needed to make extraordinary personal strides to navigate the Canadian mining industry.”

Amy Lefebvre of Timmins, Raiyana Umar of Sudbury, and Rachel Cranford of North Bay are all being recognized. Joining them are D. Jean Hutchinson of Kingston and Marge Fraser of the Tahltan Nation in British Columbia.

Lefebvre, who is currently studying environmental science at Western University, received the Indigenous Student Trailblazer Award. She’s completed two summer internships and two work studies in geoscience, presenting her work at sector conferences for PACROFI and PDAC.

Lefebvre is an executive member of the University of Western Ontario Environmental Science Association, where she collaborates with peers on the development of earth science-related activities.

