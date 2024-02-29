Glencore News Release: Raglan opens new mine (February 27, 2024)

NUNAVIK, QC, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ – Raglan Mine is pleased to officially inaugurate Anuri Mine, from its Sivumut mining project, which has been under development for over ten years. This event marks an important milestone in the pursuit of its mining operations in Nunavik and highlights its ongoing commitment to the local communities that welcome its operations.

Anuri is one of the largest mining investments in Quebec in the last decade. It is anticipated that it will lengthen Raglan Mine’s life of operations for at least 20 years.

“We expect that our mining activities, initially forecast to last 25 years, will be significantly extended thanks to the Anuri mine. This is a huge success for our 1,400 employees, our Inuit partners and our business partners,” says Pierre Barette, Vice President.

More than sixty Raglan Mine employees helped find a name for the new mine. The final choice, Anuri, was selected by the members of the Raglan Committee and means “wind” in Inuktitut. It reflects the change, vigour and evolution that this new phase represents for Raglan Mine and its Inuit partners.

Jean-François Verret, Director – Projects, Geology and Exploration, notes: “This project was a challenge on every level, particularly given the pandemic, the Arctic climate and numerous logistical challenges. Nevertheless, we completed the Sivumut project ahead of schedule, under budget and with everyone’s safety at the heart of every step. We achieved this through outstanding collaboration within our team and with our partners.”

The Sivumut project is the outcome of a collaborative and continuous improvement approach, enriched by the participatory process undertaken with Inuit communities as part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), in compliance with Quebec’s Environment Quality Act (EQA) and Section 23 of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement (JBNQA).

As a result of these consultations, the Raglan Agreement with the Inuit of Salluit, Kangiqsujuaq and all of Nunavik was improved, particularly regarding land use, employment, training and the participation of Inuit businesses.

Signed in 1995 and enhanced in 2017, the Raglan Agreement continues to guide the day-to-day operations, ensuring that commitments made to the Inuit communities of Salluit and Kangiqsujuaq, as well as to Makivvik Corporation, are respected.

Raglan Mine, involved in high-quality nickel mining since 1997, considers the Anuri mine a key step towards the pursuit of its activities in partnership with Inuit communities. Glencore thus continues its efforts to minimize its environmental footprint and maximize local benefits.

About Raglan Mine

Raglan Mine is part of Glencore, one of the world’s largest diversified natural resource companies. It operates on the northern edge of Quebec, in Nunavik. Its property extends to almost 70 kilometers from east to west, and consists of a series of high-grade deposits, mainly nickel and copper.

Raglan Mine was the first mining project in Canada to sign an Impact and Benefits Agreement (IBA) with an indigenous group, the Raglan Agreement. Raglan Mine employs over 1,400 people, 17% of whom come from local Inuit communities. Raglan Mine plays an active role in the economy of Nunavik and Quebec, contributing $457 million to Quebec’s GDP, including $175 million from Inuit suppliers. Located far from any city, its network of suppliers extends to the four corners of Quebec, with 65% of its suppliers of goods and services located in the province.

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

With around 140,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 40 offices.

Glencore’s customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

