Why this miner predicts Europe will demand green nickel – by Hans van Leeuwen (Australian Financial Review – February 26, 2024)

https://www.afr.com/

London | As the nickel market maelstrom engulfs project after project, Perth-based mining CEO Todd Ross is betting his company, ASX-listed Nordic Nickel, can withstand the tempest.

The $17.5 million minnow has two tenements in Finnish Lapland, and is still in the early stages of exploration. Ross expects the market shake-out will eventually carve world demand into two tracks – a “bifurcation” between Chinese and European demand that will ultimately benefit Nordic Nickel.

He is also confident that worldwide demand for nickel will eventually start climbing again as the energy transition gathers pace, at which point customers will run headlong into a supply shortage. That is because the market ructions right now are forcing companies to conserve capital, which is stifling exploration – storing up a production shortfall down the track.

“We’re funded, from the money we raised last year, to do some exploration work. But not as much as we would like to. We would always like to do more. But we have to be very conscious of the fact that the market is pretty negative,” he says.

For the rest of this article: https://www.afr.com/companies/mining/why-this-miner-predicts-europe-to-demand-green-nickel-20240226-p5f7p7