Dubreuilville gold mine one of the ‘highest grade, fastest growing deposits in the world’ – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 23, 2024)

Discovery of more high-grade zones at Island Gold could mean longer mine life for Alamos Gold

Gold reserves and resources have increased at the Island Gold Mine, outside Dubreuilville, for the eighth consecutive year. Island Gold continues to be Alamos’ catalyst of growth as the Toronto gold company released its end-of-2023 mineral reserves and resources for its operations in Canada and Mexico.

Alamos reported a 16 per cent increase in reserves and resources to 6.1 million ounces at Island Gold, which was acquired by the company in 2017.

Reserves are minerals that have been proven to be economical to mine based on location, quantity, grade, geological characteristics and feasibility. Resources are in a lesser category that looks promising but have not yet been proven to be economically mineable.

Reserves at Island Gold grew 18 per cent to 1.7 million ounces at average grades of 10.30 grams per tonne. Over eight years, Alamos said in a Feb. 20 news release, 7.5 million ounces have been discovered at Island Gold “as it continues to establish itself as one of the highest grade and fastest growing deposits in the world.”

