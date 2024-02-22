First Nation warns of ‘ecocide’ as spring melt poses risk to tailings pond at Yukon mine site – by Julien Gignac (CBC News North – February 16, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Calling it an impending crisis, the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation says problems have been in plain sight

The Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation is warning spring melt could cause the tailings dam at the abandoned Mount Nansen mine in central Yukon to overflow or breach, and send a toxic slurry into the environment. The company managing the site, however, says a dam breach is unlikely — though it could be at risk of overflowing.

Little Salmon Carmacks Chief Nicole Tom calls it an emergency, and compared it to the 2014 Mount Polley mine disaster in B.C. that saw roughly 25 million cubic metres of water and tailings effluent flow into surrounding waterways. It was the largest tailings spill in Canadian history.

“The concern is ecocide,” Tom said. “The concern is massive destruction of a territory, which holds our harvesting rights. “This area, in which we consider sacred, it’s medicine for us.

“At this point, there’s very few caribou, there’s no fish in the creek. It’s like our earth has these big huge scars and sores all over the place. We’ve been living with this legacy of BYG for so long.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yukon-mount-nansen-tailings-dam-emergency-1.7118207