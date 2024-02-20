Mines Minister calls for economic support for critical minerals – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – February 17, 2024)

https://www.sudbury.com/

George Pirie said investment and support of exploration and development of critical minerals mining is essential for the future economy of Northern Ontario

When it comes to critical minerals for the battery electric vehicle industry, Ontario Mines Minister George Pirie is telling people to stay away from Chinese-financed nickel, to stay away from cobalt from the Congo and to buy Canadian products. Pirie said he is taking that same message to Washington, D.C. when he visits the U.S. in April.

He was in Sudbury on Thursday at the Workplace Safety North forum on the safety of battery electric vehicles in mining. Pirie spoke at Cambrian College on the importance of the supply chain of Canadian minerals for the manufacture of batteries.

“And we can secure the supply chain here in Ontario. Now we don’t want the nickel from Indonesia. That nickel is powered by coal, by burning coal and the money comes from China. Why would you take nickel from Indonesia and build a battery in North America and say it’s a green solution or that you’re helping the climate? You’re not,” said Pirie.

“And we don’t want the cobalt from The Congo. We all know that. And we have what the world wants here now in Northern Ontario. And in fact, it’s not just our opportunity, it’s our obligation. It’s our responsibility to get this done,” he added.

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/mines-minister-calls-for-economic-support-for-critical-minerals-8320768