Investing in commodities has become nightmarishly difficult (The Economist – February 15, 2024)

https://www.economist.com/

What happened to that “supercycle”?

Only a few years ago, analysts and investors were aflutter with talk of a new “supercycle” in commodities. Some believed the world was about to repeat a surge in raw-material prices that began in the early 2000s, and lasted until the global financial crisis of 2007-09.

This time the prompt was meant to be a mixture of a fast economic recovery, as the West emerged from covid-19 lockdowns, combined with a shift to green energy. Today the thesis looks far less certain. Prices of lithium and nickel, which are vital for electric-vehicle (ev) batteries, exploded in 2021 and 2022, but have since collapsed.

Nickel is almost 50% cheaper than at the start of 2023. Lithium’s fall has been even steeper: its price is down by more than 80% over the same period. The Bloomberg Commodity Index, made up of a basket of foodstuffs, fuels and metals, has declined by 29% since its peak in mid-2022.

Forecasts for oil demand now vary wildly, too, depending on assumptions about governments’ plans to wean consumers off the stuff. The International Energy Agency expects demand for oil to increase to 106m barrels per day (bpd) by 2028, up from 102bpd last year, and global demand to peak not far above that level.

For the rest of this article: https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2024/02/15/investing-in-commodities-has-become-nightmarishly-difficult?utm_content=article-link-7&etear=nl_today_7&utm_campaign=r.the-economist-today&utm_medium=email.internal-newsletter.np&utm_source=salesforce-marketing-cloud&utm_term=2/16/2024&utm_id=1853632