Quebec opposition attacks the CAQ on copper smelting plant’s future (Canadian Press/CTV News Montreal – February 14, 2024)

Opposition parties in Quebec City are urging the government to react to reports that Glencore is considering closing the Horne smelter if investments to meet air quality targets are too high.

Horne smelter issue in Rouyn-Noranda is once again taking a political turn after Radio-Canada revealed that Glencore’s board of directors was due to meet shortly to decide on the smelter’s future, despite the fact that the estimated cost of reducing arsenic emissions has risen by 50 per cent.

“I hope that the CAQ will not give in to these threats and bend over backwards even more,” said Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Émilise Lessard-Therrien. In her view, the future of the Horne smelter in Rouyn-Noranda is “much more a question of will than of power.”

The QS co-spokesperson stressed that “no one wants the company to close” and that “what we want is for it to respect the same standards as elsewhere in the world.”

