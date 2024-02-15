ON ST VALENTINE’S DAY, DIAMONDS ARE FOREVER (Gript – February 14, 2024)

According to the wedding website theknot.com, February 14th is actually not the most popular day to get engaged; that day is December 25th, Christmas Day. However, Valentine’s day is up there in the top 5 for the ultimate romantic gesture.

Valentine, the 3rd Century Roman Christian who tied the knot for piles of young couples in spite of emperor Claudius’s commands forbidding marriage, would be pleased you feel. Not recently though. Weddings for the first half of the year in 2020 were at about 2% of the previous year. Not even old Claudius had such a wedding-killing hit rate.

But on a more lighthearted note, I don’t have that concern anymore. I tied the knot years ago. I meant to propose on Valentine’s Day, but I forgot to bring the ring to the grand proposal and so I had to pretend it was just an ordinary walk. It was a bit of a downer; becoming a contributing statistic in the not proposing on Feb 14th category. Especially when you consider the trouble I went to for the ring.

Diamonds as we all know, are not cheap; and the ones on engagement rings are pricier still. Prices in the average jeweller’s window range from a couple of notes for some pretty horrific, blockish-looking gangster emblems, to a couple of hundred euro for a respectable gold band with a stone or two. And they don’t stop there. Price tags range in the multiple of thousands for slightly larger and slightly shinier pieces consisting of a multitude of sparkly gems which only the true savant can tell from its less expensive relatives.

For the rest of this article: https://gript.ie/on-st-valentines-day-diamonds-are-forever-3/