NDP to move bill calling for ban of coal exports as Canadian output booms – by Mia Rabson (Canadian Press/CTV News – February 14, 2024)

OTTAWA – Canadian exports of the kind of coal used to make electricity hit an eight-year high in 2022, even as the Liberals have promised to work on banning exports completely by the end of the decade. The Liberals made the promise during the 2021 election and it was listed in Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s mandate letter that December.

In the year that followed, Canada exported more than eight million tonnes of domestically produced thermal coal, a 60 per cent increase over 2021 and more than eight times what was exported in 2018. That year, thermal coal exports hit a low of one million tonnes, before rapidly rising, doubling to two million tonnes in 2019, almost five million tonnes in 2020 and 5.5 million tonnes in 2021.

NDP environment critic Laurel Collins says those numbers are simply “shocking.” Collins will introduce her own private member’s bill today to ban thermal coal exports. She said in an interview she’s moving on the issue because the Liberals have not. “It’s really disheartening given the impact of coal on the climate crisis,” Collins said.

