Mining the Northwest: MineConnect makes inroads in northwestern Ontario – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – February 14, 2024)

A 2020 rebranding and a pan-Northern approach has improved the visibility and diversity of mining supplier association

A regional mining supply industry association is making inroads into northwestern Ontario, an area that’s been gaining attention and investment for its gold and high-tech mineral potential.

Marla Tremblay, executive director of MineConnect, said in the past year they’ve tripled their membership from Thunder Bay and the northwest, and are working with the city’s economic development office to better promote the region and its suppliers to the world.

Within the last year, Tremblay said membership from the northwest has increased from 10 to 30. Tremblay was recently at the Prosperity Northwest business-to-business tradeshow in Thunder Bay, an event her organization co-hosted. “It’s been our biggest growth area, no question.” She places MineConnect’s overall membership at 275.

Tremblay is a well-known figure in Northern Ontario’s mining supply community. For a decade, she’s organized the Northern Ontario Mining Showcase at the PDAC mining show that takes place in Toronto in early March, on behalf of the City of Temiskaming Shores. It’s the largest regional pavilion at the show and this year they’ve maxed out their allotted space at the convention with 112 exhibitors from Northern Ontario.

