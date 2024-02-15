Federal Court allows judicial review of southern Alberta coal mine denied by panel – by Bob Weber (Canadian Press/CBC Calgary – February 14, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/

Company lost earlier attempt to seek review from Alberta Court of Appeal

A Federal Court ruling Tuesday has thrown out a decision from federal Environmental Minister Steven Guilbeault denying a permit for an open-pit coal mine in the Alberta Rockies. The ruling, which comes in response to two Alberta First Nations, will force Guilbeault to revisit the issue after consulting with the bands on the economic benefits of the proposed mine.

The company hoping to develop the mine, Benga Mining, also requested the decision be reviewed. It was denied. The court ruled that the Piikani and Stoney First Nations never received a consultation opportunity they had been promised by the federal-provincial panel that reviewed Benga’s application.

In his ruling, Judge Richard Southcott said the joint federal-provincial review panel that examined the Grassy Mountain proposal near Crowsnest Pass didn’t live up to the consultation promises it made. Southcott said the review panel released its report and delivered it to then-environment minister Jonathan Wilkinson on June 17, 2021.

In a news release that day, the panel promised both First Nations would be consulted again before the minister delivered his decision. However, about five weeks later, the panel issued a final report to the minister, stating that consultation was complete.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-coal-mine-federal-court-benga-1.7114756