China’s Tougher Coal Mining Rules Could Threaten Supply Again (Bloomberg News – February 6, 2024)

(Bloomberg) — Stricter regulation of Chinese coal mines to reduce fatalities could raise the risk of renewed supply disruptions and higher prices in the world’s biggest market for the fuel.

A string of disasters over the last 12 months, including 53 deaths in a landslide at an open-pit mine in Inner Mongolia, has refocused the authorities on accident prevention. More than 2,000 investigations into mine safety were conducted last year. From May 1, the penalties for breaches will include forced closures and fines of up to 20 million yuan ($2.8 million).

“Stay tuned for potential supply-side disruptions from suppressed production brought on by this policy in the second half of 2024, which would consequently lead to a hike in coal prices,” Dennis Ip, an analyst with Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong Ltd., said in a note on Monday.

