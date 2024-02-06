Chile’s mining sector needs 34,000 new professionals by 2032 – report – by Staff (Mining.com – February 4, 2024)

https://www.mining.com/

The mining industry in Chile, the world’s top copper producer and second-largest lithium producer, will need more than 34,000 new workers by 2032, according to a study released this week.

The report by the CCM-Eleva Alliance, a joint initiative between the Mining Council and Fundacion Chile, analyzed workforce trends and challenges of 27 mining and supplier companies in the country, representing 96% of the sector.

“The fresh estimation of talents needed in the next decade reflects a growth of 36% compared to what was estimated in the previous study,” said Vladimir Glasinovic, director of the Eleva Program (CCM-Eleva Alliance). “It shows a mining industry that is growing robustly, generating jobs and local development.”

One of the main findings of the study was that demand for human capital will increase by more than a third over the next nine years, compared to the previous edition of the study, published two years ago. The main drivers of this demand for talent are the retirement of workers nearing the end of their careers and the development of new projects in key regions.

