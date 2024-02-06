Angola’s diamond sparkle brightened by new De Beers deal – by Martin Creamer (MiningWeekly.com – February 6, 2024)

https://www.miningweekly.com/

CAPE TOWN (miningweekly.com) ­– Diamond mining and marketing company De Beers is to collaborate with Angola on opportunities to increase diamond production, support alluvial mining sector and enhance social development for the benefit of Angola’s citizens.

De Beers on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Angola’s National Mineral Resource Agency, Angola’s State-owned Endiama diamond company, and Angola’s State-owned Sodiam diamond trading company, to support these objectives.

“Angola continues to set an example as a country that has reformed its prospects through enhanced transparency, adoption of internationally recognised best practices and a business-friendly investment environment,” De Beers CEO Al Cook highlighted following the MoU signing at the Investing in African Mining Indaba under way in Cape Town.

“This is a strategic partnership with the objective of increasing diamond production in Angola to contribute towards the socio-economic development of our country,” said Endiama CEO Ganga Junior.

