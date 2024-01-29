Military police investigating after $50K in gold and silver coins swiped from post office (CBC News Ottawa – January 25, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/

Investigators say suspect brought along a cart, flashed a fake driver’s licence

Military Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating the theft of $50,000 worth of gold and silver coins. The alleged crime scene? A post office.

Five packages containing the coins arrived at the Canada Post branch on CFB Kingston around 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 18, police said. Roughly 15 minutes later, someone arrived to claim them, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a a young French-speaking man standing around five-foot-nine. Police said he was wearing sweat pants, a hoodie and a blue medical mask.

They’ve shared one other identifying detail: The man allegedly brought along a black and blue foldable cart, “seemingly knowing that the packages were heavy,” according to a media release from Kingston police on Wednesday.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/kingston-military-police-investigate-stolen-coins-from-post-office-1.7094657