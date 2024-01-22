Report reveals huge impact from mining in Prince George – by Sam Bennison (CKPG Today – January 18, 2024)

https://ckpgtoday.ca/

PRINCE GEORGE— A new report by the Mining Association of British Columbia (MABC) and the Mining Suppliers Association of BC (MSABC) shows that in 2022, Prince George received $237 million through mining and smelting sector purchasing goods and services from business in the area.

In total, British Columbia’s mining and smelting sector contributed $3.7 billion to 200 local and First Nations communities by purchasing goods and services from nearly 4,000 BC-based businesses in 2022.

“Mining plays a pivotal role in BC’s economy. Mines and smelters provide thousands of well-paying family-supporting jobs and they sustain a large supply chain of nearly 4,000 small and medium sized businesses in urban centres, small towns and an increasing number of First Nations communities,” said Michael Goehring, MABC President and CEO.

The “One Province, One Economy” report, prepared by iTOTEM Analytics, assesses the scope of B.C.’s mining supply chain and quantifies the value of materials, goods and services purchased by the province’s 17 metal and steelmaking coal mines, tow mine development projects, and two smelters.

For the rest of this article: https://ckpgtoday.ca/2024/01/18/report-reveals-huge-impact-from-mining-in-prince-george/