Should Ottawa look to Chinese imports in meeting its EV targets? – by David-Olive (Toronto Star – January 11, 2024)

https://www.thestar.com/

It might not need come to that in the EV transition if global automakers can narrow the value gap with their Chinese competitors, David Olive writes.

The revolution in electric vehicles (EVs) appears to have stalled. “Appears” is the operative word, since most of the factors holding back expected rapid growth in EV sales are short-term in nature.

But the stall raises questions about Canada’s ability to meet its target of EVs and long-range plug-in hybrids accounting for at least 20 per cent of all new vehicle purchases by 2026 and 100 per cent by 2035.

It also casts doubt on Canada’s strategy to become an EV superpower. That strategy has seen governments commit an estimated $37.7 billion in grants and subsidies to new Canadian plants making EV batteries and components.

That doesn’t include the recently reported possibility of Honda building an $18.4-billion EV battery and vehicle assembly plant in Ontario. The Honda negotiations are in early stages, and Honda might opt instead to expand its existing North American EV hub in Ohio.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thestar.com/business/opinion/should-ottawa-look-to-chinese-imports-in-meeting-its-ev-targets/article_49ea8e60-abf5-11ee-9055-db1877043c86.html