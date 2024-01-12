Conversion facility with links to massive Dumont Nickel project planned for Quebec – by Emma Jarratt (Electric Autonomy Canada – January 11, 2024)

https://electricautonomy.ca/

NiVolt Technologies says it has mixed hydroxide precipitate production capabilities and is scouting locations for a hydrometallurgical facility in Quebec

A new hydrometallurgical conversion facility to process nickel concentrate may be coming to Quebec. The news comes from an announcement by NiVolt Technologies of successful production testing and advancement of a project feasibility study.

NiVolt is a portfolio company of Kinterra Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm. Kinterra recently closed a US$565-million battery metals mining fund. Its holdings include a stake in the Dumont Nickel project, located about 60 kilometres north of Val-d’Or.

This week, NiVolt announced it had successfully produced mixed hydroxide precipitate. It is now preparing to conduct a feasibility study to establish a hydrometallurgical facility in Quebec. There it is planning to convert nickel concentrate into mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) and nickel sulphate for EV batteries.

“Our test results have demonstrated that a high nickel and cobalt leach recovery can be achieved and that a high quality MHP can be produced,” said Cory Kosinski, vice-president of projects and evaluations for NiVolt, in a press release.

For the rest of this article: https://electricautonomy.ca/2024/01/11/nickel-conversion-quebec-nivolt-facility-dumont-kinterra/