Alcoa set to end 60 years of production at Kwinana alumina refinery, impacting 1,000 workers – by Amanda Jasi (Chemical Engineer – January 10, 2024)

ALUMINIUM producer Alcoa will fully curtail production at its 2.2 t/y alumina refinery in the Kwinana Industrial Area in Western Austria (WA) this year, after 60 years of operation. Matt Reed, chief operations officer and executive VP at Alcoa, said the decision was based on a variety of factors including age, scale, operating costs, current bauxite grades, and current market conditions.

It will see employees at the site phased down from around 800 at the start of 2024 to 250 by Q3, when all alumina production will cease. Alcoa said “certain processes” will continue until about Q3 of 2025, when the number of employees at the site will be further reduced to 50.

Alcoa said the refinery and associated residue storage facilities will continue to be actively managed. Also, the company’s port facilities, located alongside the refinery, will continue to operate and import raw materials and exports alumina at the company’s Pinjarra alumina refinery.

Reed said the company will support its employees in transitioning to other opportunities, either within the business or at other workplaces.

