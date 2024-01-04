Barrick considering new takeover offer for First Quantum, report says – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – January 4, 2024)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Barrick Gold Corp. is reportedly considering a fresh takeover bid for embattled Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd., after making an earlier approach in the middle of last year.

According to a report on Wednesday, Toronto-based Barrick contacted some of First Quantum’s biggest shareholders late last year to ascertain their interest in a takeover. Barrick would need their support in the event of a transaction.

China-based Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd. has a 18.5 per cent stake in First Quantum, according to a November securities filing. Jiangxi could not be reached for comment. Capital Research and Management owns 12.8 per cent, according to a filing last July. A spokesperson with the California-based investment management firm declined to comment.

Shares in Vancouver-based First Quantum recently lost about half their value after the Panamanian government in November ordered the company to close its Cobre Panama mine, after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that its mining contract was unconstitutional.

