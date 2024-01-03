Board recommends against proposed mining road in central Yukon – by Caitrin Pilkington (CBC News North -January 3, 2024)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

TMM Goldcorp Inc.’s proposed road west of Pelly Crossing could be bad for caribou, says YESAB

The Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB) is recommending against a proposed mining road in central Yukon, citing concerns about potential adverse effects on caribou in the area.

TMM Goldcorp Inc. first submitted the proposal for the Casino-Rude Project in March 2023. The road would be built in a forested area about 100 kilometres west of Pelly Crossing, Yukon, or 380 kilometres northwest of Whitehorse.

According to the project proposal, up to 2.7 kilometres of new, year-round road would be built and up to 11.1 kilometres of road would be upgraded, to support the company’s current and future placer mining and exploration work. The site lies on the traditional territory of Selkirk First Nation and White River First Nation.

Brad Farrow, who manages the Mayo branch of the YESAB office, said the board was concerned about several potential impacts on people and the environment, as the project would occur within the range of the Klaza and Fortymile caribou herds.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/yesab-recommends-against-tmm-mining-road-1.7072583