Greenstone Gold mine offers glimpse into commissioning process – Austin Campbell (Northern Ontario Business – December15, 2023)

After recently announcing construction is 96 per cent complete at the Greenstone Gold mine, the mine is looking to ramp up hiring, with a focus on local employment.

GREENSTONE — Things are set to heat up quite soon for the Greenstone Gold mine project just outside of Geraldton. Equinox Gold, the Vancouver-based gold producer that acquired Premier Gold in 2020 along with their interest in the mine project, recently announced that construction at Greenstone Gold mine is 96 per cent complete and that pre-commissioning activities are well underway.

Development of the mine project is a joint venture between Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance. The mine is set to pour its first gold in the first half of 2024.

Ahead of “wet” commissioning set to take place in January, Greenstone Gold mine’s general manager, Eric Lamontagne, spoke to Dougall Media and said that he and his team are “very proud of the progress” that has been made.

“The highway transfer was amazing and, after that, to finalize all of the construction was a big milestone for us. We just now finalized some electrical and instrumentation. We’re pretty close to all done and we [have] already started the pre- and wet commissioning,” Lamontagne said. In addition to the mine itself, a leach/carbon-in-pulp processing facility has been built onsite as well.

