Gina Rinehart looks to life beyond the rivers of cash from iron ore – by Brad Thompson (Australian Financial Review – December 14, 2023)

The mining magnate, crowned The Australian Financial Review Business Person of the Year, is recognised for her preparedness to take big bets and the role she’s played in shaping Australia’s economy.

Wesfarmers boss Rob Scott is an unabashed fan of billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart and her achievements in business and contributions to philanthropic and community causes. Rinehart, says Scott, is “the driving force behind one of Australia’s largest and most successful private companies, which has created thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of value to the community”.

He adds: “She is ambitious for Australia and our key export industries and is investing to make a difference. “Many people would not appreciate the extent and generosity of Gina’s philanthropic and community support, but it is substantial, and her support of many of our Olympic athletes is remarkable.”

High praise indeed, coming from one of Australia’s most measured chief executives. In 2023 Rinehart’s business activities extended to a plunge into critical minerals, as well as acquisitions of onshore gas assets, iconic Aussie brand Driza-Bone and a country town farmer’s market.

It is for her preparedness to take big bets, her foresight and the role she has played in shaping the Australian economy both in 2023 and over several decades that is behind the judges’ decision to name Rinehart The Australian Financial Review Business Person of the Year.

