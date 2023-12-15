Alberta hit with $10.8-billion lawsuit by coal companies over policy changes – by Emma Graney (Globe and Mail – December 13, 2023)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Five coal companies are suing Alberta for a combined $10.8-billion, claiming the government’s coal policy reforms have cost them billions in lost investment and potential revenues and have made mining the land they leased all but impossible.

At the same time, the government and the Alberta Energy Regulator are facing questions about why an Australian company was allowed to apply for exploration licences to pursue a potential coal mine at Grassy Mountain when a joint federal-provincial regulatory panel rejected an application for the same site in 2021. The regulator is still assessing the new applications, submitted by Northback Holdings Corp., but critics are pushing the government to do more to boost environmental protections.

The claims are laid out in four separate submissions to Alberta’s Court of King’s Bench by Cabin Ridge Project Ltd., Atrum Coal Ltd. and its subsidiary Elan Coal Ltd., Black Eagle Mining Corp. and Montem Resources Ltd. (recently rebranded as Evolve Power Ltd.)

All were pursuing mines for metallurgical coal, which is used for making steel. The case is slated for trial early next year.

