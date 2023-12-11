The World’s Copper Supply Is Suddenly Looking Scarce – by Thomas Biesheuvel (Bloomberg News – December 11, 2023)

https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/

(Bloomberg) — A forecast surplus of copper going into 2024 has suddenly all but disappeared. The next couple of years were supposed to be a time of plenty for copper, thanks to a series of big new projects starting up around the world.

The expectation across most of the industry was for a comfortable surplus before the market tightens again later this decade, when surging demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure is expected to collide with a lack of new mines.

Instead the mining industry has highlighted how vulnerable supply can be — whether due to political and social opposition, the difficulty of developing new operations, or simply the day-to-day challenge of pulling rocks up from deep beneath the earth.

In the past two weeks, one of the world’s biggest copper mines was ordered to close in the face of fierce public protests, while a slew of operational setbacks has forced one of the leading miners to slash its production forecasts.

For the rest of this article: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/the-world-s-copper-supply-is-suddenly-looking-scarce-1.2010183#:~:text=(Bloomberg)%20%2D%2D%20A%20forecast%20surplus,starting%20up%20around%20the%20world.