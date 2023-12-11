Newbies to Superior’s north shore can help fill the ranks of the mining industry – by Austin Campbell (Northern Ontario Business – December 11, 2023)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Confederation College’s Mining Potential program will offer free entry-level training for newcomers, women, youth

A new program is opening doors for underrepresented groups in the Marathon area of northwestern Ontario. Confederation College, in partnership with Northwest Employment Works, is offering a free training opportunity aimed specifically at women, youth, and newcomers to the mining industry.

The Mining Potential program focuses on developing learners’ non-technical skills, knowledge, and confidence in order to achieve meaningful employment, with the ultimate goal being to provide employers with a safe and well-educated workforce to draw from.

The program begins on Jan. 15, 2024 and registration is now open for interested applicants. According to Nick Iachetta, program manager in Workforce Development at Confederation College, this will be the second time they have offered the Mining Potential program.

The focus is on underrepresented groups. “We understand that there’s a massive shortage in terms of labour, not just with apprentices… but across the board, so one of things that we’re doing now is being really proactive in focusing on underrepresented groups in that sector and giving them an opportunity to explore [mining],” Iachetta said.

