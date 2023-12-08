Science North CEO says changes made to manage capital projects after audit of Go Deeper project – by Kate Rutherford (CBC News Sudbury – December 08, 2023)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/

Provincial auditor general says cost of model mine project has tripled from original $5 million

The CEO of Science North said changes have been made at the science centre to take into account recommendations from the provincial auditor general’s probe of their Go Deeper project at Dynamic Earth.

Ashley Larose wants the public to know that while the budget has grown, the project is not operating at a deficit and all policies were followed in the development of the model mine at Dynamic Earth in Sudbury, Ont. Larose said the auditor’s report is based on information provided by the organization.

According to the audit released Dec. 6, 2023, the model mining project’s cost rose from $5 million in 2020 to $15 million in 2023. “Science North’s expansion project proceeded without proper planning and consultation, resulting in substantial cost overruns and delays,” said the report.

Larose said the increase in budget is explainable due to a number of factors, one being the board asked the project leaders to make sure there were components of the project in eight partner locations across the north which added $1.7 million to the budget.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/audit-science-north-deficit-million-1.7052519